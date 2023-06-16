Assam flood situation worsens; over 34000 affected

Guwahati, June 16: The flood condition in Assam deteriorated on Friday with a population of over 34,000 affected by the deluge across six districts of the state owing to heavy rainfall activity and breach of embankments, an official report said.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 17 revenue circles in 11 districts of the state have been affected by floods even as no rivers were flowing above danger level till Friday morning.

There has been no loss of human life so far in the current wave of floods.

Among the districts worst affected are Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Darrang.

As many as 77 villages have been submerged by the floodwaters.

In Lakhimpur district, over 23,000 residents of 22 villages, including 11 in Nowboicha revenue circle itself, have been affected by the rising water, compounded by breach of embankments which has damaged houses and prompted many to take shelter elsewhere.

According to the ASDMA report, a farm bundh (embankment) breached at Dihiri river near Dihiri high school at Pulinaharani in Lakhimpur district on Friday.

While no relief camp has been set up till Friday evening, eight relief distribution centres have been opened in the district to cater to the affected villagers.

The other affected districts are Tamulpur, Udalguri Cachar, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari.

On the other hand, there have been reports of erosion by the river Solengi at Dakhin Deonabari in Biswanath district.

Reports stated that mild erosion was observed on the river bank of river Sessa at Gupsarguri embankment on Friday. Mild river erosion was also observed on the bank of river Sessa at Baligaon embankment near Gosarguri area.

There are reports of river erosion in Dibrugarh district as well.

The weather situation is unlikely to improve in the next few days. The Met office had on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall across the Northeast till Sunday owing to moisture incursion and strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India.

Meanwhile, Assam water resources department minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a video conference with all executive engineers in the affected districts and took stock of the current flood and erosion situation.