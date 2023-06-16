Dean of Agriculture College explains reasons for transfer of staff from CAU, Imphal

Nongpoh, June 16: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has raised concerns and sought clarification from Prof. Dwipendra Thakuria, the Dean of the College of Agriculture at Kyrdemkulai, regarding the recent transfer of seven employees from the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal. The transfer took place last week, prompting the union to address the issue.

In response to media inquiries, Prof. Dwipendra Thakuria explained that the transfer of the seven staff members from Manipur was due to the prevailing situation there. He clarified that these employees were on a three-month contract basis and would be returning to Imphal at the end of their tenure.

The Dean further assured that the positions designated for local candidates would remain reserved exclusively for them. He emphasized that the transferred staff members from Imphal would not occupy the positions meant for local employees.

Banjop Maring, the Education Secretary of the Khasi Students Union’s North Khasi Hills District Unit, expressed two primary concerns. Firstly, Maring sought clarification on whether the transferred employees from Imphal would be accompanied by their families. The Dean clarified that only the staff members themselves would be relocating to Kyrdemkulai.

Secondly, Maring raised the issue of eight vacant positions advertised in 2019, which had not yet undergone an interview process. There was apprehension that these positions meant for local candidates might be given to the seven employees transferred from Manipur. However, the Dean reassured the union that these staff members were temporary and that interviews would be conducted for the vacant positions.

During the meeting, the Dean explained that the delay in conducting interviews for the advertised positions was attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the five-year timeframe for the sanctioned positions had expired, a request for additional positions had been submitted, and a new advertisement would be published soon. The staff members transferred from Manipur were currently receiving their salaries from the Central Agricultural University (CAU) and remained part of the CAU staff, albeit temporarily assigned to the College of Agriculture in Kyrdemkulai.