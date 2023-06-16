Will try generate revenue for salaries of JHADC employees: Sniawbhalang Dhar

Jowai, June 16: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, in charge of Commerce & Industries, Urban Affairs Department etc., Sniawbhalang Dhar today held a meeting with the CEM, MDCs and officers of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to discuss various matters related to the council.

The issue of pending salaries of employees of the Council and the long pending completion of the Iawmusiang Supper Complex at Jowai too featured in the discussion today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Deputy CM Dhar in respect of council employees’ salaries said the government would try to generate revenue from different sectors withoit putting much pressure on the pocket of the common people. He, however, informed that the government had not yet decided on a specific time when to release the salary of the employees of the Council.

He also informed that the long pending work of Iawmusaing Complex would start soon after the preparation of the DPR and there would be an inspection for the building by the expert before the work will start.

The JHADC CEM Thombor Shiwat, submitted the office memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar.