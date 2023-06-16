Clan expects police to unearth cause behind death of Steffanie Lyngdoh Nonglait

Shillong, June 16: The Lyngdoh Nonglait clan on Friday said that they have full faith on the police to investigate into the death of Steffanie Lyngdoh Nonglait (30) so that the truth will come out.

Addressing during the funeral service held at the residence of the parents of late Steffanie at Mawlai Nongpdeng, a member of the Lyngdoh Nonglait clan, Prof DRL Nonglait said that the family members had filed an FIR against the husband since her body was found under mysterious circumstances.

“What we want from the family members to know how late Stefani died,” said Prof Nonglait. It may be mentioned that late Steffanie was laid to rest at the Presbyterian Church cemetery at Lawmlai.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, sister of late Steffanie, Amanda Lyngdoh Nonglait said that there are so many loopholes as far as the statement of her elder sister’s husband, Trophius Nongbri. She said the husband had initially claimed that he found that her sister lying dead in the bed.

Amanda said that he (husband) changed his statement in the presence of the police saying that her sister had committed suicide by hanging herself.

She said that the husband also claimed before the police that he had brought the body down with the help of his friend and then they put her in the bed.

According to him, they were also surprised to see an iron rod and a rope near the bed since these two things were not there when they had gone to the house on the night her sister died.

“The question now is who has put the iron and the rope inside the house,” Amanda said.

Meanwhile, police said that the local court has remanded the husband to two days police custody.

“We are still awaiting the post mortem report,” police said.

It may be mentioned that the police had arrested the husband following an FIR by the sister of Steffanie.

In the FIR, Amanda had alleged that she suspected that her brother-in-law might have murdered her elder sister who was two months pregnant since her body was found under mysterious circumstances.

The sister also mentioned that the family members were informed about the death of her elder sister by her brother-in-law who claimed that she had committed suicide.

According to the sister, they suspect it is a murder.