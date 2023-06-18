Chhattisgarh Congress MLA’s appeal for Hindu Rashtra sparks controversy

Shillong, June 18: In what came as a surprise for many Congressmen, a party MLA from from Chhattisgarh, caused a stir on Friday when she called for unity to establish a Hindu Rashtra (nation).

Speaking at an event commemorating the birth anniversary of Puri Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Sharma urged Hindus to come together for this cause.

She emphasized the need for Hindus to stand united and speak up for their community.

Following her statement, the Congress party distanced itself, labeling it as a “personal opinion.” However, Sharma later clarified that her statement had been misinterpreted by the opposition, stating that the country thrives on religious harmony and unity.

She cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to unite people through the Bharat Jodo Yatra (India Unite March) and criticized the BJP for allegedly promoting division in society.