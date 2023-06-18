RBI dismisses reports of missing Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,032.5 Crore

Shillong, June 18: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refuted a report alleging the mysterious disappearance of Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 88,032.5 crore. The report, based on a Right to Information (RTI) response, claimed that Nasik’s Currency Note Press had printed 375.450 million pieces of Rs 500 notes with a new design. However, the RBI’s records supposedly indicated the receipt of only 345.000 million printed pieces between April 2015 and December 2016.

In response to the report, the RBI issued a statement stating that the claims were incorrect. The central bank clarified that the reports were based on a misinterpretation of information obtained through the Right to Information Act, 2005, from the printing presses. The RBI emphasized that all banknotes supplied from the printing presses to the RBI were duly accounted for.

The RBI assured the public that it has robust systems in place to reconcile the banknotes printed at the presses and those supplied. The central bank follows stringent protocols to monitor the production, storage, and distribution of banknotes, ensuring transparency and accountability.