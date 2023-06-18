Chinese company threatens to fire employees involved in extramarital affairs

Shillong, June 18: A company based in Zhejiang, China, has issued a controversial ultimatum, stating that employees engaging in extramarital affairs will face termination. The move aims to promote a corporate culture that emphasizes loyalty to family and the sanctity of marriage.

On June 9, the Chinese company announced the implementation of an “extramarital affairs prohibition” policy that applies to all married staff. The ban on extramarital relationships has sparked intense discussions on social media platforms in mainland China, according to the South China Morning Post.

In a document addressing the staff, the company explained the rationale behind the rule: “To enhance internal management, promote a corporate culture that upholds loyalty to family and love between spouses, safeguard family well-being, and enhance work focus, all married employees are prohibited from engaging in behaviors such as extramarital affairs or maintaining a mistress.”

The company document further stated that any employee found to be violating the policy would be subject to termination. “We hope that all staff members can embrace correct values of love and strive to become model employees with the four ‘Nos’: no illicit relationships, no mistresses, no extramarital affairs, and no divorce.”

An anonymous employee, speaking to Jimu News, mentioned that the ban aims to encourage employees to maintain stable and harmonious families while promoting productivity in the workplace.