Congress strategizes for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with promises and unity

Shillong, June 18: As the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections approach, the Congress party is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to stage a comeback. The party is focused on replicating the successful guarantees that worked in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka to connect with the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress launched its election campaign in the state on June 12, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur. During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi announced five promises, following the pattern of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where the Congress emerged victorious in the assembly elections.

A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the effectiveness of the party’s guarantees in the recent wins in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. The party ensured the timely fulfillment of promises after assuming power, sending a clear message to voters that these are not mere empty words, but tangible actions being taken on the ground.

The leader also pointed out the successful fulfillment of promises made by the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, setting a precedent for their commitment to delivering on their guarantees. “Thus, the promises of fulfilling the guarantees are working for the party, and we are hopeful that they will once again work in Madhya Pradesh,” the leader stated.

Regarding the synergy between former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and veteran leader Digvijay Singh in the state, the Congress leader emphasized that both leaders have set aside personal ambitions to ensure the party’s victory this year. Kamal Nath, who is also the state unit chief, is focusing on districts, while Digvijay Singh is mobilizing cadres at the assembly level.

The unity between the two leaders is helping the Congress gain ground in rural areas, including BJP strongholds. Additionally, factionalism within the BJP and the emergence of various factions are aiding the Congress in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress has learned from past mistakes and is determined to prevent any defections ahead of the crucial elections. The party has already begun the process of candidate selection, evaluating the performance of sitting MLAs and shortlisting candidates based on their potential to win in their respective constituencies.

Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a crucial role in designing campaigns in Karnataka, is now working with the party in Madhya Pradesh. His expertise will aid the Congress in crafting its campaign strategy and formulating slogans to target the ruling BJP in the state.

Kanugolu’s successful management of the Congress campaign in Karnataka, along with the party’s guarantees and targeted campaigns against the BJP, resonated with the people. The party hopes that Kanugolu can once again work his magic in Madhya Pradesh.

The team led by Kanugolu has already begun working in the state, preparing campaigns to expose alleged corruption in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government and highlighting the failures of the BJP-led state administration. With these efforts, the Congress aims to regain power in Madhya Pradesh.