Heatwave claims 98 lives in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, June 18: A severe heatwave sweeping across north India has led to the tragic deaths of at least 98 people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past three days. In Uttar Pradesh, 54 individuals lost their lives, while Bihar reported 44 fatalities due to the scorching heat.

Among the casualties, 54 people were admitted to a district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, between June 15 and 17, as the state grapples with the extreme heat. Over the last three days, approximately 400 individuals sought medical attention at the hospital, presenting symptoms such as fever, breathlessness, and other complications related to the heat.

Most of the affected patients were above the age of 60, according to officials. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jayant Kumar stated that the district is currently experiencing severe heat, leading to an influx of hospital admissions for treatment.

“The individuals were already suffering from existing ailments, which worsened due to the extreme heat,” explained Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer, Jayant Kumar. He attributed the majority of deaths to heart attacks, brain strokes, and diarrhea.

Reportedly, 23 deaths occurred on June 15, followed by 20 on June 16 and 11 on June 17, until 4 pm. In response to the escalating situation, the government has dispatched a team of doctors from the capital, Lucknow, to investigate the cause of these deaths.

To mitigate the risk of heatstroke for patients and staff, the District Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent, Diwakar Singh, revealed that fans, coolers, and air conditioners have been installed in the facility. Additionally, the number of doctors and paramedical staff has been increased to accommodate the surge in patients.