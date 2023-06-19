India will prosper when politicians learn to say ‘no’: Defence Minister

Lucknow, June 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the day when the politicians learned to say ‘no’ and bureaucrats ‘yes’, the nation will achieve prosperity.

He was addressing students and civil servants who have recently cleared the UPSC exam at an event organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

“Politicians usually never say ‘no’ to any request made to them irrespective of whether it is right or wrong or even the work doesn’t fall under their work area. Due to this people are losing their faith in politicians. And it has created a crisis of credibility in the Indian political system. There should be no difference in words and deeds,” Singh said.

“I request bureaucrats, never develop a credibility crisis and take it as a challenge. I have never made promises in my five decades of political career, and I just requested blessings,” he added.

Addressing selected candidates, he said,” You should build trust among the public and bureaucracy to build a strong nation. You have the capability to change the system. Bureaucrats have changed their image among people. The arrogance of being an IAS should not come to mind.”

Describing the role of youth in making the country a developed nation by the year 2047, he said that today, when India speaks, the whole world listens. "The Prime Minister is going to America, and America is making preparations to welcome him. It shows the progress of the country," he added.