Byju’s implements sudden layoffs, impacting around 1,000 employees

Shillong, June 20: Edtech startup Byju’s reportedly laid off approximately 1,000 employees on Friday.

However, the layoffs were carried out discreetly. The company requested employees to resign voluntarily, offering them two months of pay as severance. Reports indicate that the affected employees received no prior communication about the impending layoffs and were informed on Friday (June 16) that it was their last working day. Their email addresses were deactivated, and official identification was confiscated.

The sudden layoff came as a shock to the affected employees, and one of them took to LinkedIn to share his experience. He expressed his surprise at being fired without any prior notice, despite his availability and dedication to the company, stating that he never followed a strict ’10 to 8 work culture.’ However, the ex-employee mentioned that he had no complaints against Byju’s and acknowledged the company’s assistance in providing him with a job last year when he needed it.

“I don’t know where I went wrong,” he wrote on LinkedIn, adding that he worked diligently throughout his tenure at Byju’s. He also praised the company’s work culture, stating that he was given work that he enjoyed. The ex-employee speculated that the company might be facing difficulties, leading to such drastic decisions.

The individual concluded his post by sharing that he had not yet informed his family about his layoff, as he was the sole breadwinner and they were currently facing financial difficulties. He reached out to his LinkedIn connections for assistance in securing a new job.