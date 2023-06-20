SC upholds Calcutta High Court’s order on central forces deployment in West Bengal Panchayat polls

Shillong, June 20: The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to deploy central forces in West Bengal during the panchayat elections. The apex court also criticized the State Election Commission (SEC) and stressed that “conducting elections cannot be an excuse for violence”. It further emphasized that ensuring a free and fair election is the responsibility of the state election commission.

The Supreme Court heard a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections. A Bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manoj Misra dismissed the petitions filed by the West Bengal government and the poll body.

The top court stated, “There is no need to interfere with the high court’s order. Central forces can be deployed in the state. The high court’s order to deploy central forces in the panchayat elections is justified.”

The bench, in its order, highlighted that the primary objective of the High Court’s order was to ensure a free and fair election throughout West Bengal, considering the State’s plan to conduct elections for local bodies on a single day and the significant number of polling booths being set up. The Supreme Court concluded that there was no reason to intervene in the high court’s order, and the Special Leave Petition (SLP) stands dismissed.

Several incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the state during the nomination process for the panchayat polls, resulting in the loss of nine lives thus far.

Regarding the High Court’s decision, the Supreme Court remarked, “The High Court’s intention might have been to avoid seeking forces from neighboring states and instead deploy central forces, with the expenses borne by the Centre.”

In response to the court’s queries, a state election commissioner mentioned, “We are aware that there will be a campaign period before polling. We will request the state for the required forces. We have already asked for companies to be deployed.”

To this, the court stated, “It is the responsibility of the poll body to ensure a fair and free election. How is the election commission aggrieved by this order? The origin of the forces is not a concern for the State Election Commission, so how is the petition maintainable?”