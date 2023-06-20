Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Elon Musk and others in New York

Shillong, June 20: During his ongoing visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in discussions with numerous thought leaders in New York. The roster of attendees comprises more than two dozen prominent individuals, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and experts from the health sector.

Among the notable personalities expected to be present are Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, known for his groundbreaking innovations. Additionally, astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson, celebrated for his efforts in popularizing science, will also grace the occasion.

Further attendees include Paul Romer, an esteemed economist and Nobel laureate, renowned scholar and author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, recognized for his significant contributions to the study of risk and probability. The list also features billionaire investor and philanthropist Ray Dalio, acclaimed singer and musician Falu Shah, Michael Froman, a former United States Trade Representative, and diplomat Daniel Russel, formerly serving as Assistant Secretary of State.

This gathering of brilliant minds promises to foster insightful discussions and exchange of ideas, representing a valuable opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to engage with a diverse range of accomplished individuals from various fields.