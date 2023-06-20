Frank Motors provides 300 rain suits to STP personnel

Shillong, June 20: The Shillong Traffic Police (STP) personnel have been provided with 300 high-quality rain suits by the city-based business group Frank Motors today to enable the personnel to carry out their arduous task of managing vehicular traffic on congested Shillong road braving the omnipresent rain especially during the monsoon period.

Shillong Traffic Police, SP Dr Dara Aswaghosh, in a statement today expressed his gratitude to the Frank Motors family for their generous contribution acknowledging the effort of each and every STP personnel tasked with maintaining smooth flow of traffic in Shillong city.

“With the onset of monsoon, the working conditions of the personnel are even tougher and many times we see them getting drenched on duty. Towards this end, Frank Motors on Tuesday distributed 300 rain suits to the Shillong Traffic Police to enable their personnel to fulfil their duties during rainy weather effortlessly,” the DSP said.

Frank Motors’ CEO Indonlang Passah said, “We can’t thank them enough with words, hence our contribution to the community that keeps our traffic flow and our roads safer.”

Acknowledging that their job is one of the toughest jobs around, the CEO said, “We have carefully selected the IGNYTE rain wind raider rain suits which are lightweight and 10,000 mm Water resistance. With water-sealed seams, we are pretty sure the personnel on duty will return home to their loved ones dry.’

“He added, “the rain suits provided are also embedded with high visibility reflective materials to help the personnel on duty visible even at night time.