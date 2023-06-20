Tura Super Market turns a stinking dump with leaking pipes, flooded floors

Tura, June 20: If you have recently visited the lower sections of the Tura Super Market, near the vegetable vendor sections, you will be surprised by the sights that greet you. Leaking walls, flooded floors and a stench that literally reminds one of latrines will fill you making you feel like you are in a public toilet that has not been cleaned in days and weeks.

A recent visit by a social activist, Jaynie N Sangma, to the iconic structure that has come to define the town of Tura, was an eye opener. Taking videos and photos of the area which is currently in disrepair, Jaynie stated that almost all the recent repairs that have been hastily done, have already sprung leaks.

The iconic structure was visited last year during the 75th anniversary of the birth of late PA Sangma by his son and CM, Conrad Sangma, who had promised to ensure the structure was repaired with immediate effect. The visit by the CM was paid on September 2, 2022. Since then, while repairs have taken place, the same has not been up to the mark, leaving many parts of the market suffering from water leaks and flooding.

Added to the fact that there is also sewage seeping in some areas, the area resembles a dumpster instead of a market and all shop owners have complained of an unbearable stink. The issue should have been taken up by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) though for reasons unknown, the situation remains the same despite the TMB officials being made aware of it.

“TMB officials pay regular visits to the market on a daily basis and they understand the situation. Rather than taking care of the situation they seem more interested in other activities. They need to look at repairs on an emergency note and ensure the shop owners of the market are allowed to do business in the best environment possible,” felt activist, Jaynie.

She pointed to many pipes which could clearly been seen with sewage leaks that have not been repaired despite the matter being informed and TMB authorities visiting regularly.

When contacted the CEO of TMB, Rikse Marak, blamed the contractor for doing shoddy work due to which the present scenario took place.

“TMB is limited in our capacity but we are doing our best. Repairs are being undertaken as of now. The contractor did not repair the drain pipes well otherwise repairs were done,” informed the CEO.

Taking to social media, AITC youth leader, Richard Marak, questioned the promises made by the CM, Conrad Sangma on the Tura Super Market and his promise to make the same a world class facility, in line with other structures in Tura that were the brainchild of his father, PA Sangma.

“What happened to the CM’s promise? Based on his tweet, it seems that the promise made last year in September of a facelift to all iconic infrastructures initiated by Late P A Sangma to commemorate his 75th birth anniversary and to honor his contributions to the state, are yet to be completed. It was supposed to be finished before Christmas last year but look at the situation now,” stated Richard.