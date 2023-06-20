India maintains zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines, says Health Minister

Shillong, June 20: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized India’s firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines. This statement came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns about seven Indian-made cough syrups in its investigation into the distribution of contaminated cough syrups worldwide.

The Health Minister assured that a comprehensive risk-based analysis is currently underway to ensure the quality of medicines. During a crucial meeting held today, Mandaviya stated, “India will never compromise on the quality of medicines. We remain vigilant to prevent any loss of life due to counterfeit drugs.”

Furthermore, Mandaviya revealed that 71 companies have received show-cause notices following concerns raised about reported deaths caused by contaminated cough syrups manufactured in India. Of these, 18 companies have been instructed to cease operations.

The government and regulatory bodies consistently conduct extensive risk-based analyses to uphold the production of high-quality medicines within the country, the Health Minister affirmed.