Think Tank highlights concerns of mothers regarding adolescent substance abuse

Shillong, June 19: The Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think tank focused on post-pandemic solutions, has released fresh findings from its research program on substance abuse trends among adolescents. These findings, with a specific focus on the concerns of mothers, were generated through consultations with women experts from various fields.

Mothers and women experts have proposed a six-point agenda to address the growing threat of addiction among children:

Early-stage awareness programs should be introduced in school curriculums to prevent children from falling into substance abuse. The increasing popularity of fancy electronic vaping devices among school children is a grave concern, as they are being portrayed as cool and safer by the international tobacco industry. These devices act as a gateway to higher levels of substance abuse and addiction and must be stopped. Government policies should be expanded to ban the possession of vaping devices and e-cigarettes, making it a punishable offense similar to narcotics. Parents should collaborate with educators to form Parent Support Groups, driving efforts to eliminate the menace of substances and drugs. Training and counseling should be provided to parents who are dealing with an addicted child. The glamorization of vaping and e-cigarettes is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Marketers have effectively utilized glamorization to promote unhealthy products, and it is essential to find ways to counteract these tactics.

Voices from various experts emphasize the need for open communication, fostering connections with youth, and creating a supportive environment to discourage harmful habits. They suggest involving stakeholders such as the film and music industry, social media platforms, teachers, and families in addressing the issue of addiction.

Dr. Varuna Pathak, a former Professor of Gynaecology & Obstetrics, highlights the importance of discussing the ill-effects of behaviors like vaping in schools and institutions. She also encourages mothers to collaborate through platforms like WhatsApp groups to promote a safe environment for children.