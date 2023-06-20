Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning receives rave reviews from critics

Shillong, June 20: The initial reactions to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s latest film, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, are in, and they are overwhelmingly positive. Critics seem to unanimously praise it.

The movie had its premiere in Rome, Italy, and according to Variety, the crowd went wild as the film’s stars arrived at the venue. Excitement filled the air.

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted about having the “best time” watching the movie, describing it as an impeccably crafted action film that keeps the audience entertained throughout. He particularly highlighted the long, intense, and crazy action sequences. Davis also mentioned that the story felt both complete and left viewers eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Joseph Deckelmeier of Screenrant called the film “phenomenal” in a tweet. He praised Hayley Atwell’s performance and declared Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning as his favorite film in the franchise. Deckelmeier noted that the film’s exploration of artificial intelligence felt like a cautionary tale and mentioned the mind-blowing train scene that elevated his heart rate.

Mike Ryan from Uproxx described MI7 as an ambitious examination and meditation on artificial intelligence. He stated that the movie effectively conveyed the dangerous path we might be on. While acknowledging the inherent nature of being “part one,” Ryan expressed that it was not as satisfying as its predecessor, Fallout.

With these early reactions, it seems that Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has captivated critics, leaving them impressed with its action-packed storyline and performances.