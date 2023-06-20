Bhutan dam water release not sole cause of floods in western Assam: ASDMA

Guwahati, June 20: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday clarified that the flood situation in western Assam was not solely triggered by the water release from the Kurichhu dam in neighbouring Bhutan but was also a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam.

“We would like to provide a clarification to the residents of the state regarding the water release from a dam in Bhutan (Kurichhu) and its impact on the flood situation in Assam. It is important to note that the rise in water levels in rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is primarily due to the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of Bhutan,” ASDMA informed in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Recent reports in local news channels and newspapers have caused panic among the population of western Assam, linking the rising water levels and floods to the release of water from the Kurichhu dam. However, it is crucial to understand that the flood situation in western Assam is not solely caused by the water release from the dam but is also a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment area of Bhutan and Assam,” it stated.

Notably, the Royal Government of Bhutan issued a weather advisory on Tuesday, stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall might occur in isolated areas of Bhutan in the next two to three days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

Therefore, ASDMA has advised residents living in the riverine areas of Assam to be prepared with emergency kits and to avoid venturing into the rising waters during this period.

“Further, people are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days,” it said.

“ASDMA remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and providing timely updates and support to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents of Assam,” it added.

It may be mentioned that over 30,000 people in Assam have been affected in 18 districts till Monday evening.