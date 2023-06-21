Assistance sought from Administration for two schools in SGH

Tura, June 21: The A’chik Krima Council, Southern Zone, Baghmara has sought contribution from the district administration towards the construction of buildings for two schools in the town, both of which badly need assistance.

In its letter to the district Deputy Commissioner, the council informed that the two schools- Pioneers Secondary School and United Baptist Secondary School are badly in need of assistance to complete the constructions and urged the authority to help.

“There are not enough rooms or benches for students. The students need comfort while learning so we request you to initiate steps so that some sort of assistance can be given to them,” the council requested, in its letter.