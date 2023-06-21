SGH students forced to cross Simsang on small boats to attend schools

Tura, June 21: The villagers living across the Simsang river in South Garo Hills have requested the South Garo Hills District Administration to immediately repair the damaged Rewak hanging bridge which was a lifeline for several villages.

According to the villagers, the bridge, which has been the only means for villagers to cross the Simsang river was badly damaged and rendered useless during the heavy rains last year. In the absence of the lone bridge across the river in the area, people including school students have been forced to brave the mighty Simsang on small boats, a practice which is unadvisable during the current monsoon season when the river is in spate.

According to the villagers, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who earlier visited the area, had promised to repair the damaged bridge which however is yet to materialize.

“We are fearful for our children during this monsoon season but have no other options as they have to attend schools on the other side. We request the district authorities to facilitate the repair of the bridge at the earliest,” the villagers requested.