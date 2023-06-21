Education Minister felicitates SSLC rank holders from Garo Hills

Tura, June 21: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday felicitated the Toppers of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2023 at the District Auditorium in Tura.

The felicitation of the toppers took place in the presence of Chairman, Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA), Rupert Momin, Adviser to the Education Department, Government of Meghalaya, Himalaya Shangpliang, Commissioner and Secretary, Education Department, Pravin Bakshi, Director School Education and Literacy, Swapnil Tembe, other distinguished dignitaries and the deputy commissioners of all five districts of Garo Hills.

Addressing the gathering, the Education Minister expressed his gratitude to the students and teachers for making the region proud and reminded them that this was the beginning and the first stage of a student’s life as they start their career for future endeavors. Urging the students to make double efforts as they start their career, he advised them to be serious in their work and execute the task with full dedication and honesty and contribute towards the growth and prosperity of the State in particular and nation in general. He also informed that the education department is trying hard to bring change and improve the overall education scenario in the region under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and sought the support of the teachers to work together for better performance of students in future.

Stating that education is the key element to uplift the society, the Chairman, MNREDA, Rupert Momin highlighted the mantras for success and also urged the students to work hard and sacrifice many things such as friends, enjoyment, etc while studying to achieve their dreams and become successful person in future.

Congratulating the toppers and teachers of these respective schools of the region, the Adviser to the Education Department, Himalaya Shangpliang informed that the program has been organized in order to inspire, motivate and encourage the students. He said that while some schools have performed well and even better than Shillong, a few schools performed poorly which calls for evaluation and assessment in order to improve the education scenario in the region. Lamenting on the various constraints the teachers faced in the region, he urged them to sacrifice for the interest of the students and emphasized to improve and bring change in the education sector in the State.

The toppers from Garo Hills who were felicitated included, 1st Rank holder Samridhya Das from Sherwood Sec. School, 3rd position Ritam Deep Choudhary and Salrime M Sangma from Sherwood Sec. School and St. Xavier’s Sec. School respectively, 4th position Ronggrik B Sangma from Aeroville Sec. School, 6th position Sanskrita Karmakar from Sherwood Sec. School, 10th position Pallavi Penang from St. Mary’s Public School, Tikrikilla, 17th position Riktean M Marak and Shelim Islam from Aeroville Sec. School and Bhaitbari Sec School respectively, 18th position Joyrani Das and Raqib Raonaq Abtahee from Jawaharlal Nehru Sec School, Phulbari and Janapriya Sec. School Bholarbita respectively.