‘Illegal saw mills rampant near Assam-Meghalaya border’  

Tura, June 21: The Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD) in Garo Hills on Wednesday alleged the presence of numerous illegal sawmills within and near the border of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to the organization, the illegal operations have become a profitable business for timber smugglers, with some even having close ties to politically affiliated entities.

“CEPARD’s study shows that many tribal people living in the region also participate in this illegal trade, selling their timber for quick profit. Unfortunately, the supply of these illegally obtained resources passes through the porous border and riverine zones of Assam and Meghalaya. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, this problem has only intensified and could have serious ecological impacts on the Western Plain Belt of the region,” the organization said.

The organization said that Rajabala, Tikrikkilla, and Phulbari are particularly sensitive regions and urgently called upon the people and the ruling administration to take action adding, lack of it could lead to the complete loss of vegetative cover in the Western Plain Belt areas.

“CEPARD appeals to all stakeholders, including the government, NGOs, and local communities to unite and work towards preserving the rich biodiversity of the Assam-Meghalaya border area. Failure to address the issue could result in permanent damage to the habitat and deprive the generation of the natural wealth which we have inherited,” it warned.