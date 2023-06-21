Yoga Day observed in Garo Hills  

Tura, June 21: The 9th International Day of Yoga was observed here in Tura on Wednesday, with much enthusiasm and fervor under the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Katumbakam; Har Angan Yoga’.

Participating in an official event organized by the department of Health & Family Welfare Department as the Chief Guest West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani, pointed out that yoga is the national heritage of India and the same has been in practiced since time immemorial. Wishing the participants, a very happy and healthy yoga day, the Deputy Commissioner said that practicing yoga not only keeps one healthy and safe from various physical and mental ailments but also helps channelized our mind, body and energy into one singular form.

Earlier, delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sambhu Aryal, Yoga & Naturopathy Physician, Tura Civil Hospital, informed that International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year worldwide since 2015 with a view to create awareness about the importance and impact of yoga on people’s lives and enhance their quality of lives.

Besides the Deputy Commissioner, some district officials like Station Director of AIR & DDK, Assistant Director of DIPR, Tura, District Medical & Health Officer, District Sports Officer, Police and security personnel from state police and para-military, members of the public, youths and students from Nursing School of Rongkon attended the celebration and joined in the practice of asanas. A similar kind of exercise and celebration of international yoga day was also organized by the department of tourism in the gymnasium of Tura Don College.

The occasion was also observed at Ampati Civil Hospital and all the Health & Wellness Centres of South West Garo Hills on Wednesday with the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kuttumbakam – One World one Health.

The program for observance of Yoga Day at Ampati Civil Hospital conference hall was attended by ADC Ampati, Yoshima W. Momin as the chief guest. Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Denisha Momin, other health officials, doctors and staff of the hospital and Ashas were among others who participated in the programme organized by the District Medical & Health Office under National Ayush Mission, SWGH.

ADC, Y. W. Momin in her brief address spoke about the positive contribution of Yoga to the society and expressed hope that the participants would have some key takeaways from the programme while at the same time urging them to spread awareness on the benefits of Yoga to others.

Earlier, MHO, AYUSH, Dr. Marygina Sangma emphasized on the importance of Yoga in one’s everyday life and also highlighted the eight “limbs” or Asanas of Yoga. District Nodal Officer, National Ayush Mission, Dr. Lachit Koch also spoke briefly on the occasion.

Pledge taking and performing of basic Yoga exercises were some of highlights of the day’s programme.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also celebrated by the 120 Bn CRPF early in the morning at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Tura.