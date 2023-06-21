VPP Gen Secy Ricky A J Syngkon to contest from Shillong Lok Sabha seat

Shillong, June 21: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday announced its party general secretary, Dr Ricky A J Syngkon will be contesting next year’s Lok Sabha poll from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking to reporters, VPP president, Cara Chen said that he (Syngkon) is the most deserving to contest from the party in the Parliamentary election to be held on the early part of 2024.

Informing that the party’s State Election Committee (SEC) had met on June 16, he said that they had taken this decision to nominate its party general secretary to contest from the Shillong Parliamentary seat after a detailed deliberations.

The VPP vice president said that the party needs the support of the people for its candidate and not of any political party.