Army forms ‘Bharatmala’ from Siachen to Kanyakumari to mark Yoga Day

The Bharatmala formed from the eastern extremity of Dong, where the first rays of the Sun fall in India to the sand dunes of Longewala in Rajasthan, where the epic battle was fought in 1971, from the glacial heights of Siachen to the southern tip of Kanyakumari and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The ministry of defence said the troops, families, including children and defence civilians actively participated in the event. The local populace at all locations was also actively co-opted in the Yoga activities.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, was the Chief Guest at the mass Yoga event organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, New Delhi.

Continuing with the enhanced Indo-Africa partnership, outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army contingents deployed in United Nations (UN) Mission areas and in other Training Teams abroad, the defence ministry official added.

The ministry said that profoundly imbued to the Indian culture and ethos since ages, Yoga has found worldwide acceptance in its varied Avatars. The emancipating and healing effects of Yoga have been acknowledged by the scientific community as well.

The Indian Army has always been at the forefront in making Yoga protocols part of its daily schedule of activities, irrespective of the location of deployment of troops.

As part of the national effort, the Indian Army has been regularly engaging local populace, particularly in the remote border areas to spread awareness as also to conduct workshops for proliferation of Yoga, an Army official added.

The defence officials also informed that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day with full zeal and enthusiasm with the participation of 11 lakh NCC Cadets at different venues across India.

The Yoga sessions were conducted in parks, open grounds, schools and colleges throughout the length and breadth of the country from Leh in North to Kanyakumai in the South and Dwarka in the West to Tezu in the East.

Director General NCC Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM VSM, presided over an enthusiastic assembly of cadets from all three services in Delhi Cantt. He exhorted all to adopt the Yoga way of life while explaining the essence of the theme ‘Har Aangan Yoga’ and ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the NCC said.