Home Minister Amit Shah calls all-party meet on June 24 to address Manipur situation

Shillong, June 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled an all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur. This gathering will mark the first such meeting since clashes erupted in the northeastern state.

The meeting is set to take place at 3 pm in Delhi, with the objective of deliberating on the current situation and exploring strategies to restore normalcy in the strife-torn region.

Earlier in the day, nine legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their concern and stating that the people of the state have completely lost faith in the Nongthombam Biren Singh-led government.

The MLAs submitted a five-point memorandum to PM Modi, emphasizing the lack of trust and confidence in the current administration. They urged the implementation of special measures to ensure proper governance and adherence to the rule of law, aiming to restore the trust and confidence of the people.

The memorandum was signed by nine BJP MLAs, namely Karam Shyam Singh, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Nishikant Sing Sapam, Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh, S Brojen Singh, T Robindro Singh, S Rajen Singh, S Kebi Devi, and Y Radheshyam. All of these legislators belong to the Meitei community.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur were triggered by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ held in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in the loss of over 100 lives.

The upcoming all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah signifies a significant step towards addressing the complex situation in Manipur and finding a path towards peace and reconciliation.