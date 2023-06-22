Multi-stakeholder workshop focuses on HEC mitigation in Udaluri hotspot

Guwahati, June 22: A multi-stakeholder inception workshop jointly organised in Udalguri in Assam by Aaranyak and Udalguri District Administration in partnership with Dhansiri Forest Division highlighted how multi-stakeholder approach is essential to achieve human-elephant coexistence in the area prone to human-elephant conflict.

Udalguri district in Assam has witnessed 190 human and 85 elephant deaths due to human-elephant conflict (HEC) incidents since 2010 and hence considered a HEC hotspo where multi-dimensional approach is required to mitigate HEC and promote coexistence.

“Given the ground reality in the district, this inception workshop on June 20 acted as a platform to prioritise the issue, seek cooperation from all the line departments and public/private agencies to work towards common purpose of mitigating HEC,” said Dr Alolika Sinha, a conservation biologist in research-based biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak.

The workshop was graced by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Udalguri district, Dr. Sadnek Singh who mentioned that consolidated and innovative approaches from the ground level with support from tea gardens, civil society members, and various line departments is needed as it is a challenging task to comprehend and mitigate Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC) that involves one of the most evolved animals- the elephants.

In a presentation, Dr. Bibhuti P Lahkar, a senior scientist with Aaranyak, delved into the current HEC situation in Assam with particular emphasis on Udalguri and Aaranyak’s multi-pronged approaches in reducing HEC and facilitating coexistence.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Dhansiri Forest Division, Dibakar Das said the need of the hour is to minimize negative human-elephant interactions. He mentioned about action-oriented approaches such as plantation of barren areas to create habitat, cooperation from tea gardens in supporting the Anti-Depredation Squads and in maintaining Kunkis one each in tea gardens to drive away the wild elephants, organise outreach campaigns to educate local people on elephant behaviour and what should be done while elephants are present in the vicinity.

The DFO further took up the topic of brewing local alcohol in the tea gardens which attracts elephants, and opined that the district administration, excise department, and tea gardens must collaboratively deal with the matter.

The Commandant of 61 Battalion SSB-Bhairabkunda, Raj kumar Xalxo assured his full support to reduce HWC, and his Response Relief Team (RRT) can help manage HEC. He extended a helping hand in jointly monitoring the power lines, and its illegal use by villagers which they tap to ward off elephants. Sarfaraz Haque, ADC, Udalguri emphasized the need to understand the drivers of HEC, and the use of corridors by elephants in order to aid in mitigating HEC.

Jayanta Das, a wildlife conservation activist of the area reiterated the recommendations and suggestions that were provided during a meeting organised in 2014, and how those are still relevant to promote coexistence.

Nabin Ch. Boro, Assistant General Manager, APDCL spoke on the how anyone can report any anomaly in power lines such as wire-sagging, and the department will act swiftly to fix it. The ADC, Hoque added to this and mentioned about we must advocate for to install more animal-friendly infrastructure such as insulated electric wires, underground electric wires to avoid accidental electrocution.

The representatives from various tea gardens spoke on how they are always vigilant and deployed people to manage wild elephants when they visit their gardens. Dipak Medhi, the District Agriculture Officer discussed about the possibility of introducing high-tech agriculture such as hydroponics and use of beehives to generate income, and ensure food security which eventually leads to people’s wellbeing.

The workshop was attended by Civil Administration, representatives from other Government Line Departments- Agriculture, APDCL, DRDA, Soil Conservation, Education, Irrigation, Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Shasastra Seema Bal (SSB), ASRLM, Block Veterinary Officer, AEE, and officers from Majuli, Orangajuli, Bhooteachang, Nonoipara, Attarikhat, and Hatigor tea estates.

The workshop began with an opening remark from Aaranyak’s Rabiya Daimary and Dr. Alolika Sinha moderated the workshop that was a part of the project supported by SBI Foundation.