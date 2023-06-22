Ri-Bhoi youth owns Maruti Baleo winning Dhan Dhana Dhan JioCinema

Nongpoh, June 22: A young man from Ri Bhoi district claimed victory in the Dhan Dhana Dhan JioCinema contest of IPL 2023 and was rewarded with a brand-new Maruti Baleno car. This adds to the growing list of 55 winners who have won cars in this competition thus far.

The fortunate resident of Ri Bhoi District, Fleming Khymdeit, hails from Umjarasi village near the District Headquarter Nongpoh. His triumph came in the Dhan Dhana Dhan JioCinema contest during the IPL cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on May 17.

He joyfully received his prize today, a Baleno car, which was delivered to him through Rani Motor Showroom in Nongpoh.

Since the launch of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema has announced an additional nine winners who each secured a car each during the TATA IPL 2023 matches held between May 11 and 17. This brings the total number of car winners in the contest to 55.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enrich viewers’ experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema compared to traditional platforms. The contest offers viewers the chance to win various prizes, including smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckbands, wireless earphones, and a car in each match, among other exciting rewards.

After receiving his prize, Fleming Khymdeit expressed his delight, stating that he had finally received the coveted Baleno car. He shared his journey of winning the car by participating in the Dhan Dhana Dhan JioCinema contest, where he had to answer a few questions before the start of each over in the IPL cricket match.