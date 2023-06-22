Pooja Bhatt opens up about not having kids, divorce on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Shillong, June 22: In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt candidly discussed her personal life, including her divorce from Manish Makhija, whom she separated from in 2014 after more than a decade of marriage.

During the show, Pooja openly spoke about her private life and relationships, stating, “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right, so why live a lie.”

Describing her former husband as a good man, she added, “He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man.”

Pooja, the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, revealed that they mutually chose separate paths with dignity.

“I didn’t want to have kids when I wanted kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn’t want to have kids, and I couldn’t lie… Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways.”