TISS Guwahati Off-Campus holds 10th Convocation

Guwahati, June 24: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus held its 10th Convocation for its students who graduated in the year 2023.

The event was held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre Auditorium, Guwahati, in the presence of the Chief Guest Prof. Manorama Sharma, Professor (Retd.), Dept. of History, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Shalini Bharat, Director, TISS and Prof. Sasmita Palo, Officiating Registrar, TISS.

Following the presentation of the annual report by Prof Kalpana Sarathy, Deputy Director, TISS Guwahati Off-Campus, the Director of the Institute awarded degrees to the graduating students.

There were 154 students who graduated in the year 2023. One student received her PhD degree in Social Sciences, 112 students obtained their MA and MASW degrees in different programmes offered at the Off-Campus, while 41 students obtained the BA degree in Social Sciences (BASS).

, Prof. Bharat read out the address of the interim Chairman of the Governing Board of TISS, Vijay Singh. The Chairman lauded the graduating students for their progress in terms of capabilities and how they have become intellectually enriched and gained greater competencies than when they began their studies at TISS.

He encouraged the students “to drop on the ethos of TISS-G for re-imagining the future”.

The Chief Guest of the event, Prof. Manorama Sharma addressed the students as social scientists who

are ready to go into the world and “seek not only to understand society but also to engage with society at various levels to bring essential fundamental changes”. To the “young social scientists” stepping into the world with their degrees, Prof. Sharma conveyed that a social science degree opens diverse career paths beyond academia, with opportunities in both private and public sectors to shape and explain societal values.

She further, urged the students to carry the importance of understanding gender “in the true sense of the term” to their communities, fostering a society where equal rights and opportunities prevail regardless of sexual orientation. She expressed confidence that “it is young scientists” like them and “important institutions like TISS which will play their roles in raising the society to those heights”.

The Convocation ended with the felicitation of the Chief Guest and the vote of thanks proposed by Prof. Jagannath Ambagudia, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities.