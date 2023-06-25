Google introduces flexible Email collection options in Google forms

Shillong, June 25: Google has announced a new update that adds flexibility to email collection within Google Forms. Previously, users could only toggle the “Collect email addresses” option on or off when creating or editing a Google Form’s “Responses” section. This meant that when users filled out the form, their email addresses were automatically collected with their submissions.

To provide more flexibility, Google has introduced additional email collection options. Users can now choose between Verified email collection (previously known as automatic email collection), Responder input (previously known as manual email collection), and Do not collect. With the verified collection option, users will need to confirm the email address they wish to collect by clicking a checkbox upon submission.

In another update, Google is rolling out the ability to add smart chips containing emojis for voting indicators in Google Docs. This feature allows teams to express themselves and collaborate effectively by ranking or comparing ideas using emojis.

These updates aim to enhance user experience and offer more customization options in Google Forms and Google Docs, enabling smoother collaboration and data collection processes.