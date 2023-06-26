WhatsApp gets new interface on iOS for action sheets

Shillong, June 26: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a fresh interface for action sheets to select beta testers on iOS, according to reports.

Previously, the platform utilized Apple’s APIs to present action sheets for user interaction in specific events. However, some beta testers will now have the opportunity to explore this new interface after updating the app.

The platform has implemented new action sheets for muting, deleting, clearing, or exporting a conversation. Additionally, a redesigned action sheet is available when adjusting the option to save media to the photos app or when viewing chat shortcuts.

The updated interface for action sheets is currently accessible to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. The report indicates that it will gradually become available to more users in the upcoming days.

In other news, earlier this month, reports emerged that WhatsApp was working on a revamped settings page for iOS beta. The settings tab is expected to be replaced with a tab featuring the user’s profile photo. Furthermore, three new shortcuts are likely to be added to the page, facilitating quick navigation to privacy settings, the contact list, and the user’s profile.