International Day against drug abuse and Illicit trafficking observed

Khliehriat, June 26: The International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed today in East Jaintia Hills District. The theme of this year’s celebration is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention”. The programme was organized by the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat at Umkiang Community Hall, Umkiang, East Jaintia Hills District.

While addressing the gathering, the District Social Welfare Officer, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat Smt R. Passah, spoke about the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan a nationwide campaign launched in 2020, to combat the menace of drug addiction in the country.

She emphasized on the importance of a collective effort from all sections of society, to work together with the Social Welfare Department, Police Department and other line departments in tackling the drug menace in the district. “As members of the society we should take responsibility for preventing drug abuse.

The programme was also attended by the District Social Welfare Officer, R. Passah, S. Buam, Sub- Inspector In charge of Umkiang Police Patrol Post, L. Syiem, Sub-Inspector, Ratacherra Check Post, Smt. R. Patlong , Programme Manager, Mih-myntdu Community Social Welfare Association (MCSWA) among others.

During the programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of the drawing and poetry competition which was organized as part of the observation. Additionally, a short video clip titled “Behind Closed Door,” focusing on drug abuse, was also screened. To further raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, a rally was conducted after the programme.