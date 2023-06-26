US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: Biden

In a tweet from his official handle, he said: “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”

In his tweet, Biden also shared a video capturing the glimpse of Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Modi was on a four-day US visit (June 21-24), during which he participated in International Yoga Day event at UN headquarters, met with thought leaders and business magnates, and addressed a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi was also hosted to a private dinner and then a state dinner by President Biden and at a luncheon hosted by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This was Modi’s ninth trip to the US but the first state visit that carries a higher level of pomp and circumstance, such as a welcoming 21-gun salute and a state dinner.

IANS