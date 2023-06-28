Twitter extends character limit to 25,000 for Blue subscribers

Shillong, June 28: Elon Musk-led Twitter has once again expanded the character count for tweets, allowing Blue subscribers to post up to 25,000 characters. Earlier this year, the company had increased the limit to 4,000 in February, which was further raised to 10,000 in April.

Last week, Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, announced the update through a tweet, stating, “We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting.”

The change also applies to Twitter Blue’s page, as mentioned by the company. “Want to Tweet more than 280 characters? Longer Tweets allow Blue subscribers to Tweet up to 25,000 characters. You can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply.”

In addition to the expanded character limit, Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload lengthier videos. The platform had introduced the option for paid users to upload 60-minute 1080p videos back in December of last year.

Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly working on limiting the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi recently tweeted about this development, stating that Twitter aims to restrict the number of DMs before users are prompted to sign up for Twitter Blue.

According to a screenshot shared by the leaker, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled “Get verified to send more messages” after reaching the messaging limit.