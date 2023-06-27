Ampareen inspects health facilities in Nongstoin

NONGSTOIN, June 26: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh along with other officials, on Monday, held a review meeting at the Maternity and Child Hospital, TB Hospital and Civil Hospital here to observe the ground realities and difficulties faced by the people and health workers.

Lyngdoh was accompanied by Sport Minister Shakliar Warjri, MLA of Nongstoin, Methodius Dkhar, and MLA of Rambrai Jyrngam RG Momin.

Speaking to media persons, Lyngdoh said that this was her first time conducting an inspection in rural area. Based on her inspection, Lyngdoh found that there are a lot of difficulties faced by doctors in the different health sectors which needs improvement.

She also spoke about the idea of shifting the Civil Hospital to the MCH building in Nongstoin since 80% of the patients are mostly pregnant women. She said this idea needs to be discussed thoroughly between health officials, district administration and the MLAs.

The Health minister also urged the MLAs, doctors as well as the Deputy Commissioner to again review the difficulties faced in health sectors and compile a report which should be intimated to the concerned department.

Meanwhile, pressure groups of West Khasi Hills district including the HYC, HNYM andRi Khasi Sepngi Federation (RKSF) met the Health minister on Monday and apprised her of the matter on the transfer of medical equipment from the 50-bedded Maternity & Child Hospital in Nongstoin to Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital in South West Khasi Hills.

After their meeting, the groups allowed the transfer of the remaining medical equipment to Mawkyrwat following the minister’s assurance that the equipment for the MCH in Nongstoin will be sanctioned within a period of three months.

The groups have decided to follow up the matter as per the assurance given by the minister.