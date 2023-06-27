Meghalaya Nuggets

Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Meghalaya for two days

SHILLONG, June 26: The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to embark on a two-day visit to Meghalaya, today. During his visit, the minister will engage in discussions with local party cadres, community leaders, and business leaders, to showcase the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the past nine years. The minister will first pay a visit to the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, where he will be actively engage with community leaders, followed by an interactive session with media persons. After this he will visit the local residence to speak with the citizens on the achievement of Modi government. On the second day, Chandrasekhar will continue his extensive outreach by visiting local residence and engage with individuals representing diverse communities. At the end of the day, he will call for a meeting with local business leaders who have established their firm within the state. It may be noted that, this is Chandrasekhar’s second visit to the state within a span of six months. During his visit in January, he launched PMKVY 4.0, which is an integral part of the Skill India Mission in the city. Courses and skilling programs for various fields, ranging from AI and blockchain to mobile repairing, vehicle maintenance, and management, empowering the youth with vital skills was the first move of the programme.

Police seize 100 kg of marijuana

SHILLONG, June 26: Police in West Jaintia Hills have seized around 100 kilograms of marijuana from the possession of two persons who were carrying the consignment in a vehicle. The duo — Mintu Debnath (35) and Mithan Debnath (34) both residents of Tripura — were apprehended. Based on inputs, the Anti Narcotics Task Force and staff of Lumshnong PS set up a naka checking in front of the police station in the morning of June 25 to intercept their vehicle. The vehicle (AS-11-C-5741) was intercepted and search was conducted. Police found a total of 55 packets of different sizes concealed in different compartments of the vehicle. The contents of the packets tested positive for marijuana. Besides the marijuana packets, a driving licence, an EPIC, three mobile phones and their vehicle were seized by the police.

BJP Yuva Morcha inducts members

SHILLONG, June 26: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Monday announced the induction of vice-presidents, general secretaries and other executive members. The BJP, with two MLAs, is part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by the National People’s Party in the 60-member House. Deepan G Momin and Akki M Sangma were nominated as vice-presidents, while Joydeep Ghosh and Anish M Sangma became general secretaries, a statement issued by the party said. Koster Diengdoh was named as secretary and Varun Kumar treasurer besides six other executive members, it said.

GHADC order for bazaar committees

TURA, June 26: The GHADC has directed all presidents and secretaries of Bazaar and Haat committees to ensure that no garbage from shops and business establishments of any kind is dumped in nearby streams and water bodies The directive comes in pursuance of an order issued in this regard by the Executive Magistrate and Rongram BDO on June 22. It also warned action against violation of the order.

Support for ‘Barak Bandh’ call

SHILLONG, June 26: Members of Shillong Shreehatta Sammilanee (SSS) has extended their full support and solidarity to all organisations of Barak Valley who have called for ‘Barak Bandh’ on Tuesday protesting against the proposal of Election Commission of India and the Assam Delimitation Committee to abolish some of the Assembly constituencies in the valley. They appealed the people of Barak Valley to participate in the Bandh wholeheartedly to assert their democratic right to protest peacefully, a statement issued here said.

1st NE FPO conclave earns praise

SHILLONG, June 26: Founder of Vikas Trust Mridula Pradhan, who attended the valedictory function of the First North East FPO Conclave on Monday as the chief guest, congratulated the Central Agricultural University (CAU) team members for organising the successful mega event. She urged for the positive holistic approach between the FPO and the farmers thus enhancing the livelihood of farmers in this region. There was an exchange of MoU between CAU and Vikas Trust, Odisha, for the various outreach activities to benefit the farmers. Director of ICAR for NEH Region, Dr VK Mishra, said that the conclave would help farmers reap benefits from the FPOs.