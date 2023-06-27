Call to upgrade wellness centre in WGH to PHC

TURA, June 26: Villagers residing at Boldorenggre, A’killanggre, Takinggre, Kantragre and others from adjoining areas have sought the upgrade of the Boldorenggre Health and Wellness Centre to a Primary Health centre (PHC).

The villagers have submitted a joint memorandum to Tura MP Agatha Sangma.

In their memorandum, the villagers pointed out that the existing sub centre is one of the oldest in the region which has been dealing with all kinds of medical cases. However, they said the absence of a regular doctor was hampering its services to the people, and thus sought appointment of a regular doctor.