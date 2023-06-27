Bernard wants central team to probe stadium wall collapse

Tura, June 27: BJP leader and GHADC MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma not to be so defensive over the shoddy work leading to a wall collapse at the P A Sangma Stadium and instead let a high level independent inquiry committee be invited from the Centre so that proper investigation can be done.

The Tura MDC made the statement in his letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma where he also raised several questions.

According to Bernard, the reason for the recent wall collapse was due to back filling done with red and clay soil which he presumed, was not recommendable by the experts.

“Back filling with the wrong material was the main cause of the collapse. Red and clay soil should not have been used as water accumulates and exerts pressure. The weep hole on the wall was blocked because of the red soil. Stone, sand, dust and other materials should have been used,” Bernard said.

The Tura MDC added that closer observation revealed that the wall did not slide rather it failed to hold the weight of the water and clay.

“You, yourself acknowledged that there was a mud slip which caused the wall to collapse so the question is from where the mud came? Who were the engineer and the contractor? I filed a simple FIR to see how sincerely the police department would investigate the matter, but before investigation SP Tura Vivek Vivekananda Rathore has given a defensive statement,” he said, adding the police did not even ask for the DPR of the project.

Bernard reminded that the project is a landmark project for an amount of Rs 128 crores and someone should be held accountable for the shoddy work given that so much money has been allotted.

“The people concerned should be directed to remove the red soil from the walls. Secondly, construct a shade in the galleries as the water from the galleries without proper roof accumulated on the side of the ground and caused a mud-slip. Thirdly, the drainage is not proper as the outlets in the collapsed wall only had 4″ pvc pipes which was directly drained to the Diringga road,” he added.