Parents of Tura Public School submit memo to Education Minister  

Tura, June 27: Parents of students at Tura Public School have submitted a representation to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma urging him to look into various issues being faced in the school.

Among others, the parents sought the appointment of a full-fledged Principal at the School. They informed that since the last serving Principal retired in February 2019, no regular Principal has been appointed till date.

The parents, while referring to a directive from the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) in August 2019, sought that 10+2 Science Stream be introduced in the school. Another demand made by the parents was the filling up of vacancies left behind by retirement of both non-teaching and teaching staff. According to them, there are a total of four non-teaching staff vacancies and 5 teaching staff vacancies left behind by retirement at present.

Other demands made in the representation included the development of school infrastructure (Building) and enhancement of intake capacity, construction of a playground, construction of a boundary wall and construction of a storage tank.

Besides, the parents also sought the diversion of the PWD Main road from NH-51 to Polytechnic via the school compound keeping in view the safety of the students. The parents suggested that a new road leading to Tura Polytechnic be constructed urgently by diverting the road along the boundary of the school.

It may be recalled that this is not the first time that the same issues have been raised with the government. Memorandums raising the same issues were submitted to the government several times in the past. However, there were no positive results till date as successive governments continued to ignore their demands.