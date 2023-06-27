Professional makeup artist Badap Hynniewta from Pearl Academy during a workshop organised by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Professional makeup artist Badap Hynniewta from Pearl Academy during a workshop organised by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency under the sponsorship of Chief Minister’s Office, in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills. A total of 60 participants joined the one-day transition makeup workshop. (ST)
