News Capsule

Corrigendum

In the news report titled ‘IIM Shillong ready to assist tribal students from state,’ (ST June 26, 2023) the first sentence, “Starting in 2007 with its first batch of students enrolled in 2018…”, the year 2018 should have been 2008, a year after the establishment of the Institute. The error is regretted.

Nomination

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie has nominated Sukhi Pariat as the state president of Mahila Morcha, BJP, Meghalaya Pradesh, a statement issued here informed.

Prize distribution

Metallica – Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with District Sports Office, East Khasi Hills, supported by YESS Meghalaya and Directorate of Arts and Culture, will organise the prize distribution ceremony of the 20th edition of the inter-school cultural competition Youth Hostel, Shillong, from 11:30 am on Saturday.