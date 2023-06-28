Villagers rescue girl while being assaulted in EGH, accused flees

Tura, June 28: A feud, allegedly between an ex-boyfriend and a girl turned ugly after the man allegedly tried to strangle the girl while taking her in his car.

The incident, as per police sources, took place last evening at around 7:30 PM near the picturesque village of Rongbang Dare under Rongsak PS limits in East Garo Hills. The accused, as per sources, is said to be an accountant with the C&RD Block of Zikzak in South West Garo Hills and is a resident of Damalgre in the same district. He is said to be currently absconding.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media in which it was seen that the victim was bound inside the vehicle of the accused when she shouted for help leading to nearby villagers surrounding the vehicle and confronting the accused.

The accused when accosted by the villagers claimed the girl had cheated on him and taken things.

The girl’s hands and feet were tied with strong cello-tape and she was also choking from the tapes on her mouth. The villagers brought her out of the car and the accused, in the milieu, took the opportunity to escape.

“We have the details of the car so there should be a breakthrough very soon in the case. An FIR is currently being lodged by the parents of victim this afternoon. Based on the FIR, appropriate sections will be worked on. Prima facie there are bruises in her (victim) hands and feet. An investigation into the incident is currently underway,” informed SP of EGH, Siddharth Ambedkar.