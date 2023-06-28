Rongara sub way gives way amidst massive rains

Baghmara, June 28: In another setback for the upcoming National Highway between Baghmara to Rongara in South Garo Hills, a subway connecting the two parts of the town of Rongara, close to the border with Bangladesh gave way, owing to incessant rains in the region.

From pictures available, while the entire structure was not washed away like the previous year, major damage has been caused. The sub way was recently done by the NH company tasked with construction of the section.

Last year, the major timber bridge, which was replaced by the new sub ay this year, was washed off leading to the major issues as connectivity was completely cut off due to extreme rains that created havoc in the district.