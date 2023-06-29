TMC Youth leader raises issue of rising prices  

Tura, June 29: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on Thursday raised the issue of rising prices of essential commodities and demanded immediate necessary action from the authorities.

“The alarming rise in prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, vegetables, and other daily essentials, is causing unbearable hardship for the common people. The government must be held accountable for its failure to control the undue inflation and price hikes that have made it difficult for people to afford basic necessities,” Marak said.

Marak felt that it was high time that the people demanded immediate action from the authorities to address the pressing issue and ensure that everyone has access to affordable and essential goods.

According to Marak, despite the significant drop in the international price of crude oil by 50% in the last 15 months, from $139 per barrel in May 22 to $69 to $73 per barrel currently, the cost of petrol and diesel has not decreased. This raises questions about where the money is going and why the benefits of the reduced crude oil prices are not being passed on to the common people. It is important for the government to be transparent and accountable in its pricing policies and ensure that the benefits of reduced crude oil prices are passed on to the people, he added.