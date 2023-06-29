Garo horticulture official part of training programme in Israel

Tura, June 29: Mukta Mankin Sangma, Assistant Director of Horticulture (General) of District Horticulture Office, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills was recently part of the ‘’Empowering Women Through Climate Tech and Agribusiness’’ training program under MASHAV (International Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel). The course took place from June 11 to 23, in Israel, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The training programme aimed to close the gender gap in agricultural entrepreneurship comprising all segments of society and stakeholders considering the adaptability of methods and technologies, and to meet local conditions in each participant’s country. The participants were exposed to various aspects of planning, development, and management of business in agro-industries. The training program also included topics such as achieving women’s empowerment through agribusiness, best practices in promoting agro-entrepreneurship, tools for community development and farming organization, and new trends in modern agriculture such as climate tech.

The visit to the Mashav Agricultural Training Center (MATC) was relevant as the center presented agricultural activities and also discussed ideas to enhance networking with MASHAV alumni in their respective countries.

A total of 44 participants from 20 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa and Pacific attended the training program.

Meanwhile, Sangma expressed appreciation to the MSAHAV and UNIDO as well as the Secretary and Joint Secretary, Government of Meghalaya (Agri Deptt) for giving her the opportunity to participate in the programme.