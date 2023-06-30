JSM demands withdrawal of KAAC entry tax gate

Jowai, June 30: The leaders of Jaintia Student Movement (JSM), under the leadership of its President JSM Western Region N Ribok Biam, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills District today regarding the matter pertaining present jurisdiction of West Jaintia Hills District.

The letter also said that, beyond the Zero Point, there is no developmental works carried out by the Government of Meghalaya as per information collected by the undersigned.

On April 15, 2023, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) established the Entry Tax Gate in Moosakia, Khanduli, West Jaintia Hills District. The Dorbar Shnong Khanduli and all social organizations including the JSM sternly opposed the Entry Tax Gate established by KAAC in Khanduli. That, it is understand that Khanduli area is one of the disputed areas between Assam and Meghalaya but presently Khanduli falls under the physical occupation of Meghalaya and that the KAAC has intruded into the physical territory of Meghalaya in Khanduli, which is around ten kilometers away from Zero Point.

It also mentions that there are several Pnar villages in the disputed area of Block-I falling under physical occupation of Assam beyond Zero Point but the Government of Meghalaya or JHADC do not carry out any developmental schemes in the areas till date.

In view of the above, the JSM Western Region demands the removal of the Entry Tax Gate in Khanduli on or before 10th July, 2023 failing which the Movement will embark on the path of agitation.