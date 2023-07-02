BSP chief Mayawati says her party is not against Uniform Civil Code

Shillong, July 2: Mayawati, the national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), clarified on Sunday that her party is not opposed to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

She pointed out that while the constitution mentions the UCC, it does not advocate for its imposition. Mayawati urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consider all aspects and dimensions related to the UCC.

She emphasized that the BSP is not against implementing the UCC, indicating a willingness to engage in discussions regarding this matter.