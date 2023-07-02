Manipur CM suggests foreign involvement in state violence

Shillong, July 2: Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has indicated the possible involvement of a foreign entity behind the recent wave of violence that has plagued the state since May 3. The unrest began after the organization of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts. Singh expressed his belief that external elements may have played a role in the ethnic clashes, describing the situation as “pre-planned.”

Singh highlighted the geographical location of Manipur, which shares borders with Myanmar and is in close proximity to China. He noted that approximately 398 kilometers of the state’s borders are porous and unguarded, making it challenging for security forces to cover such an extensive area effectively. While he could neither confirm nor deny the involvement of external actors, Singh stated that the events seemed premeditated, although the underlying motive remained unclear.

The Chief Minister assured that both the central and state governments were exerting all possible efforts to restore peace in Manipur. He disclosed that he had spoken to his “Kuki brothers and sisters” earlier in the day, urging forgiveness and moving forward.

N Biren Singh also commented on the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Manipur. He questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit and insinuated a political motive behind it, suggesting that the trip seemed to be driven by a “political agenda.”